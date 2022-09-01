WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the political spotlight is again on Luzerne County. On Saturday former President Donald Trump will hold a rally in Wilkes-Barre Township. And his visit comes just days after President Biden visited Wilkes-Barre.

The trump rally will be held at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Workers have spent all day getting the arena ready for the Trump rally. They are expecting a full house, more than 10,000 people. Trump rallies in the past have been standing room only and people are already showing up for the rally..

Workers are setting up security fences outside the Mohegan Sun Arena Thursday. They will be used to help guide those who come to the event inside the arena. Tents are also being set up as part of the entrance process. Some folks are already there, hoping to get a front-row seat.









“There’s going to be tons of people. Trump is going to I think be more fired up than ever before because of the stuff that’s happened here recently. So it’s going to be a big one,” said Jared Petri of Ohio.

Multiple vendors selling everything Trump, are already setting up shop in and around the arena. Joseph Prince traveled from New Orleans. He follows the Trump rallies across the nation.

“I got friends all over. I’ve got people in Colorado, Ohio, Mississippi, Alabama. I made friends in West Virginia. I’ve made friends. People call me to check on me more than my family, It’s great,” stated Joseph Prince, a vendor from New Orleans.

Trump rallies in the past at this arena have been standing room only. Wilkes-Barre Township officials say people should prepare for an early start to the day Saturday. And possibly a late finish.

“I would advise them to get there as early as they could. If you come later on you might have a hard time getting in. For what I understand it’s is a sold-out crowd,” added Wilkes-Barre Mayor Carl Kuren.

“We don’t anticipate too many traffic issues. Obviously, we’ll consider it to be like a normal arena event a full house for a concert. You know music concerts whatever. We shouldn’t have too many problems,” explained Chief Will Clark of the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department.

Security will also be heavy in and around the arena, as there is already a police presence in this area.