WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, the primary election is nearly two weeks away. It features contested races for state and federal offices. Plus Monday is the deadline to register if you plan to vote.

The advertisements are everywhere from TV commercials to signs cropping up in yards. All Pennsylvanians will be voting for a new governor, lieutenant governor, US senator and US representative. Many will also be electing new state representatives based on their new legislative district lines.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the May 17 primary election. Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November 8 general election.

Here’s how to register you can register online to vote. The form must be completed and submitted by 11:59 p.m., you can also register to vote at your county’s elections office by 4:30. You can check your voter registration status at Vote.pa.Gov.

Plus May 10 is the last day to apply for a mail-in or absentee ballot.