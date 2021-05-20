Voting machines left unsecured in Hazleton mall

HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Questions are being asked about why voting machines were left in a public walkway inside a Hazleton mall.





Voters reached out to the I-Team expressing concerns about the security of the machines. When the I-Team arrived on scene, the voting machines were in the walkway. They were moved after the crew pointed them out to mall managers.

The Luzerne County GOP says this situation violates an agreement reached with the county regarding the ongoing investigation into mislabeled electronic ballots.

