Voting machine issues change plans for some Lackawanna County voters

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Within the first hour of in-person voting at the Scranton Cultural Center, problems. Two machines being used by one of the four precincts voting there malfunctioned.

“The voters who actually cast their ballots or had their ballots written out were either asked to wait until a technician fixed it or to place the ballot into the emergency slot,” said Michael Parker, Poll Watcher, Democratic Party.

Parker said he stood with the Judge of Elections for about a half-hour until the problem was fixed.

“We made sure that entire section was clear and all those ballots were counted,” said Parker.

“And you’re satisfied with the way it was carried out?,” asked Eyewitness News.

“Absolutely,” responded Parker.

Like all voters, Brenda Judge had the option of voting by mail-in method, but…

“I wanted to be here to do it,” said Judge.

“Why was that important to you?,” asked Eyewitness News.

“Because I hear all the stuff on TV about ballots being lost and tossed in the garbage and I wanted to put my ballot in,” responded Judge.

Voter Mike Lynady wanted to cast his ballot in person, too.

“They did absentees a lot in the past but now with the mail-in and I just felt more comfortable knowing that I did it in person and got it submitted,” said Lynady.

Everything seemed to be working smoothly at the Lackawanna County Government Center. On one side of the room, a machine was busy opening some 41,000 mail-in ballots a precinct at a time. On the other side, three ballot scanners were each counting about 1,000 ballots per hour.

In between, dozens of volunteers aiding the process and some others ready to respond to issues like John F. Kennedy School and the Cultural Center.

“We have 10 rovers out there scattered throughout the county. We make a call to them. They go. They fix the machines. They take care of the problem,” said Brian Jeffers, Chief of Staff, Lackawanna County.

That problem here at John F. Kennedy School happened between 8 and 9 a.m.

A Lackawanna County Judge ruled that 20th ward precincts two and three can vote here up until 8:45 p.m., 45 minutes after the polls close elsewhere.