LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Some big races in Lackawanna County we’re keeping a close eye on such as the Lackawanna County Commissioners race as well as several others.

No problems to report in Lackawanna County. All of the polls opened on time and everything is running smoothly so far.

The only major thing within the county is behind me here at Robert Morris Elementary School people are voting outside. The school was closed yesterday to clean up after asbestos abatement over the weekend and on Tuesday afternoon the school will be closed for the remainder of the year.

Local candidates were busy drumming up voter support. Voters have been trickling in all day nothing too steady. Poll workers and candidates alike hope it speeds up this evening.

We spoke with a couple of voters about why they voted in the primaries.

“I vote in every election, I think it’s my civic duty,” said Dick Davidson.

“You know I think it’s just a great way to support the community, especially being a younger part of the generation,” stated Andrew Phillips

“Well, it’s important that we get good, qualified people in there and kind of change up the people who want to be held accountable. You know we don’t have that now in our county,” explained George Yescavhge

There are five democrats on the Lackawanna Commissioners ballot including

Matt McGloin is a former Penn State quarterback, and retired NFL player. This is the first time McGloin is running for an elected office.

Former Scranton City Council President Bill Gaughan is another Democrat on the ticket. He says he’s running for county commissioner to fight for the families in our area

Incumbent Jerry Notarianni, Abington Heights School Director Phillip Robson, and Dickson City resident Michael Fedorka.

On the Republican ballot for the Lackawanna Commissioners ballot Crhis Chermal, an incumbent seeking re-election for his seat, running with Diana Campbell, Mayfield Borough Council President. Then we have Laureen Cummings, seeking to regain her commissioner’s seat, and finally Brian Reap, a former Scranton City Councilman.

Other races to watch, are Scranton City Council and the race for the next mayor of Carbondale.