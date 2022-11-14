WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Board of Elections has requested the District Attorney’s Office investigate the paper ballot shortage that happened on Election Night.

Countless voters in Luzerne County made their voices heard, demanding an investigation and resignations.

“I went four times to vote, I had no paper, I was offered a provisional ballot,” said Kathy Monick of Hunlock Creek.

“Why was there no paper? Was it not ordered? Was there not enough of it?” Logan Bublio of Butler Township said.

Voters demanded answers Monday night after a widespread paper shortage across Luzerne County on Election Day.

Each voter spoke before the Luzerne County Board of Elections and shared their experience on November 8.

“I voted on Tuesday at Harvey’s Lake borough building, on a piece of copy paper with a pen as they ran out of paper at 9 o’clock. How was my vote counted?” said Karen Rose of Harveys Lake.

“Turning people away from the polls, asking them to come back or whatever this silly nonsense was is actually voter suppression. Americans did not die for this country whether we are republican, democrat or independent, we have the right to vote,” Mary Ann Potsko of Hanover Township said.

Roars of cheers were heard from outside the board meeting and nearly 200 people packed the county courthouse rotunda to watch the meeting unfold.

“This was a big election for Pennsylvania,” said Vivian Lacina of Nescopeck Township.

“We will not rest until all involved in this corruption are removed,” Leann Bush of Sugarloaf Township said.

After hearing from dozens of voters, the Luzerne County Board of Elections spoke about the paper shortage at the polls.

“I consider this an irregularity and my position would be to refer this to the office of the district attorney for investigation,” said Denise Williams, Chair for the Luzerne County Election Board.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that I think we should move forward and request an investigation,” Vice Chair of the Luzerne County Election Board James Mangan said.

The board voted unanimously to refer the paper shortage at the polls to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office to be investigated.

There are still many questions left unanswered.

“But I really want to know why there wasn’t paper, why the machines weren’t sent out there right,” said Daniel Schramm, member of the Luzerne County Election Board.

No Bureau of Elections Officials were present at the meeting and the District Attorney’s Office is now involved.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow this developing story and provide updates as they become available.