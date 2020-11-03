Voters turn out to vote in Pennsylvania’s 12th District

PENNS CREEK, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — U.S. Congressman Fred Keller is attempting to hold off challenger Lee Griffin as he seeks re-election in Pennsylvania’s 12th district.

Earlier today Eyewitness News had the chance to speak both with Congressman Keller and Lee Griffin about the importance of this election and their visions for the 12th district. Those interviews coming amidst high voter turnout throughout central Pennsylvania.

Despite record-high early voting figures in places like Lycoming County, voters in Pennsylvania’s 12th district came out in large numbers Tuesday to fulfill their civic duty in person.

Congressman Fred Keller spent much of the day speaking with those constituents. He says protecting Pennsylvania’s energy jobs remains top of mind.

“They’re very much concerned about policies surrounding energy development, and what happens there because it means a lot for jobs and the economy here in the district,” Keller said.

Congressman Keller believes his base has bought into the Republican plan for economic recovery amid rising COVID numbers in the commonwealth, starting with the president.

“President Trump is about America first. America’s workers, America’s families. He’s demonstrated that, and that’s really what we want,” Keller said.

His opponent, first-time political candidate Lee Griffin, says voters deserve a congressman who will work for the full the political spectrum and across party lines.

“Not having been in politics before, I want to solve problems and work for people, not work for a party,” Griffin said.

Griffin says much of that begins with protecting American faith in the institutions they’re participating in on Election Day.

“And it’s important that we maintain that faith in our institutions, in the peaceful transfer of power as candidates come in and out,” Griffin said.

At the polls voters are preparing to wait longer than usual for results, with some more concerned than others.

“I think we’re in for a couple days, and there’s going to be a lot of anxiety,” voter Angela Corey said.

“No, it doesn’t concern me. I’d rather them take the time and get the stuff counted, and not cut it short just because they want to get numbers out there,” voter Wayne Stover said.

We haven’t seen nearly the volume of issues at polling locations here in central Pennsylvania that we’ve seen in places like Luzerne and Lackawanna Counties. Some lines, but for the most part, it seems Election Day has gone off without a hitch.