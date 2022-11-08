WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people anticipated long lines outside of the polling sites but in parts of Lycoming County, it’s been the complete opposite.

In fact, voters say this year has been seamless and they’re hoping more people exercise their right to vote before the polls close at 8:00 p.m.

“Hopefully more people come out, that would be good,” said voter Jaimee Soeller.

The polling sites opened their doors at 7:00 a.m. sharp.

At the United Methodist Church in Williamsport, voters filtered in and out and said the process was quick and seamless.

“Pretty simple. I went in, you know I casted my votes and they just put my ballot in the machine and it processed it. 2 seconds, maybe?” voter Andre Morton said.

That was the same trend at the Loyalsock Township Recreation And Parks Department and at the Northway Community Church.

Voters tell Eyewitness News they recognize the impact of their voices and encourage others to make time to vote.

“All of the issues surrounding that made me realize how important it is to get out every time, so I’m thankful to my kids for reminding me and kicking me out this morning,” voter Stephanie Wheeler explained.

Others say too many policies are at stake and it’s crucial to do our part.

“Every vote counts, everything matters, your future matters you know? I mean we have a lot of important things on the ballot for the progress of our country and we don’t want to go backwards,” said Darlene Baclawski.

Another voter tells Eyewitness News she didn’t always participate in every election until she realized its impact on local communities.

“A lot of the laws and politics and stuff really affect everybody, whether you know it or not,” Soeller added.

The residents also say they’re grateful for the poll workers who made the process so simple.

The polling sites will be open until 8:00 p.m.