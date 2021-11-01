Voters and officials weigh in on concerns ahead of election

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the eve of the General Election, on the ballot are state, county and municipal races including school board seats and judicial seats.

Luzerne County Election officials say they are confident the election will run smoothly despite issues in recent elections and mail-in ballot mistakes.









Eyewitness News and Your Local Election Headquarters takes a look at what’s being done in Luzerne County to ensure an accurate election and hear what voters have to say.