Voter turnout on par for Luzerne County

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Across the Commonwealth, voting ends at 8:00 p.m. on General Election Day. This is considered an off-year, or what’s called a municipal election.

We are seeing low to moderate voter turnout, around 20 to 25%, and traditionally that’s seen in these so-called off-year elections. In some areas, turnout may be a bit higher depending on the races in that specific community.

“Disappointing… I think we really have to vote all the time not just when the governor and the president. I just wish more people would come out,” said Jo Slusser.

Jo Slusser and her husband Ron just cast their votes at the polling place at the Kistler Elementary School in Wilkes-Barre. They are focused on specific races on the ballot.

“State judicial races are important local judges and also county council is very important races for us this morning,” explained Ron Slusser.

Roy Vanwhy says he hasn’t missed a vote in more than 60 years and believes all elections are crucial.

“Well, I think that all are very important because the candidates have different points of view. And we want to get people in there that share the same values, the same goals, for the neighborhood and the city that we do and also for state offices judges and so on,” stated Vanwhy.

Patty Gudz came to the Kingston Recreational Complex to cast her vote a vote she believes is crucial for all residents.

“I think this is where it starts the municipal vote. This is where we have to start. This is where the election process means something to us who live in Kingston. Then it goes further up to state and national. It begins here this is where your voice starts,” explained Gudz.

Election officials in Kingston say they have seen about a 25% voter turnout. In presidential years, you will typically see 50 to 55% turnout.