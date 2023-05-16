POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness news stopped by a polling location in Pottsville, which is the county seat of Schuylkill County. The 5th Ward 1st Precinct at the Salvation Army Pottsville Corps Building across from the county courthouse was not very busy.

Election workers told Eyewitness News voter turnout has been unusually low so far. They did anticipate a rush as people got out of work, but overall not many people have been coming out to exercise their right to vote.

They do anticipate a rush as people get out of work, but overall, not many people have been coming out to exercise their rights.

“A lot of different issues going on now. You got the commissioner race, you got the judge race, you got the school board also. But you gotta get the vote out,” said poll worker, Emidio Piccioni.

“We were excited. We hope some things change. Might not, might get better, might not get better. It’s very important to exercise the right to vote,” said Mark Adams of Pottsville.

There’s still plenty of time to go out and vote as the polls are open until 8:00 p.m.

The latest information on the Schuylkill County Commissioners Race, tonight on Eyewitness News at 11:00 p.m.