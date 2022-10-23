EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The mid-term election closing in and is just 16 days away. From Your Local Election Headquarters, time is running out for eligible Pennsylvanians to register to vote.

Monday, October 24, is the deadline across the Commonwealth and about 8.7 million Pennsylvanians are already registered to vote.

The question is how many more will do so in these final hours.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, more than 100K would-be first-time voters have registered online.

State data shows more than 30K of those new registrants signed up as Democrats compared to Republicans.

However, the GOP enjoyed about the same margin of edge for the number of existing voters who switched parties.