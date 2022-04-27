EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials are reminding Pennsylvanians that the deadline to register to vote in the May primary is arriving soon.

According to the Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman, May 2 is the deadline to register.

Secretary Chapman encouraged Pennsylvanians to use Online Voter Registration (OVR) to ensure they are ready to vote in the primaries. Voters can access this tool in English, Spanish, and now traditional Chinese.

In addition to applying for new registration, voters can use the OVR site to make updates to their existing voter records, such as a change of name, address, or party affiliation.

To be eligible to vote in the May 17 primary, an individual must be:

A U.S. citizen for at least one month before the primary.

A resident of Pennsylvania and of the election district in which the individual plans to register and vote for at least 30 days before the primary.

At least 18 years old on or before the date of the primary.

Only voters registered as Democrats or Republicans will select nominees in the primary to represent their party in the November 8 general election.

Eligible voters can register through the mail or register to vote in person at the following places:

County elections offices

County assistance offices

Women, Infants & Children (WIC) program offices

PennDOT photo and drivers’ license centers

Armed forces recruitment centers

County clerk of orphans’ courts or register of wills offices

Area agencies on aging

County mental health and intellectual disabilities (MHID) offices

Student disability services offices of the PA State System of Higher Education

Offices of special education in high schools

Americans with Disabilities Act-mandated complementary paratransit provider

The department’s voting website, vote.pa.gov, offers printable voter registration applications, a polling place locator, and county boards of elections contact information.