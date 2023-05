EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, Monday, May 1, is the deadline to register to vote in the upcoming Pennsylvania State Primary Election.

It’s also the last day to change your party affiliation before the primary.

You must be registered as either a Democrat or a Republican in order to be allowed to vote in the May 16 primary.

The last day to request a mail-in or absentee ballot is May 9.