(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Vice-Presidents Mike Pence was in Northeastern Pennsylvania Monday he was here to talk about the economy and the future of manufacturing in the United States. Politics--also came up --as we head into the 2020 Presidential Election. The I-Team’s Andy Mehalshick was with the Vice-President as he traveled to Duryea.

Vice-President Mike Pence received a warm welcome at Schott Glass In Duryea on Monday. He met with employees of a company that he said was an example of how the Trump administration's economic policies have benefited businesses.