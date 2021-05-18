Two vacant judge seats up for grabs in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — In Luzerne County, voters are deciding on county judges in this year’s primary. There are two vacant judge seats in the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas up for grabs, and five candidates on the ballot: four women and one man.

This one’s a little different since they are all cross-filed. The candidates all filed as Republicans and Democrats:

Tarah Toohil — the state representative for the 116th district

Alexandra Kokura Kravitz — a magisterial district judge in the greater Pittston area

Jim Bobeck — a Kingston attorney and former Luzerne County council member

Laura Dennis — an attorney in West Pittston

Stefanie Salavantis — former Luzerne County District Attorney

Eyewitness News stopped by a polling place in Luzerne County to check out voter turnout. Poll workers at the Kingston Recreation Center said people were just trickling in.

“I didn’t expect it to be this low, no. I honestly I thought it would be a little more busy than it is, and you just keep looking at the clock,“ said Robert Gushka, poll worker.

One Kingston voter says he hopes more cast their ballot as the day goes on.

“Pretty good… I knew who I was going to vote for coming in, and the judges and a couple people in Kingston, so I think were gonna do a good job. And it’s a beautiful day. I hope a lot of people come out and vote today. You know what I mean? Because it means a lot to Luzerne County,” said Bob Wanyo, voter.

It’s possible that up to four of the candidates could clinch nominations for the two seats, two from each party, leading up to the election to be decided in November.