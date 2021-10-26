Tuesday is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot in the Commonwealth

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday, October 26, is the last day to apply for a mail-in ballot. The ballots must be returned to the voter’s County Bureau of Elections by 8:00 p.m., on Election Night, November 2.

Eyewitness News has the information you need to know referencing mail-in-ballots. We also speak to Luzerne County Election officials about recent issues regarding mail-in ballots in several communities.





More information about voting and mail-in ballots can be found on the Department of State website.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this later tonight on Eyewitness News.