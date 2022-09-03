WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The eyes of the political world are once again focused on Northeastern Pennsylvania.

A rally is being held Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township with former President Donald Trump just days after President Joe Biden visited Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. The rally is billed as a “Save America Rally.”

This comes as there is a lot of controversy surrounding the former president including the FBI raid at Mar-A-Lago, and the aftermath of President Biden’s speech in Philadelphia on Thursday in which he was very critical of Trump supporters.

Trump is in Wilkes-Barre Township rallying support for GOP candidates including Doug Mastriano who is running for governor, senatorial candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and congressional candidate Jim Bognet.

Also attending the rally is Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green who has garnered national spotlight as a Trump supporter.

Eyewitness News spoke with several folks at the rally who all had supportive things to say.

“We’re in a bad, bad, bad way right now and, you know, we just can’t keep going on like this. Gas prices, food prices, the border is a disaster and we just, you know, we need leadership, real leadership in Washington,” said Tracy Littlejohn of Peckville.

“I feel that there’s a positive energy going on as far as the belief that Trump really never left us. He’s here. He’s been here with us all along and maybe we won’t have to wait until 2024. You never know,” said Karen Irwin of Cleveland, Ohio.

