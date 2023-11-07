LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating what they are calling an act of vandalism outside of a Luzerne County polling location.

Luzerne County Election officials told 28/22 News law enforcement is investigating the placement of a toilet and sign outside a polling place in Luzerne Borough.

Luzerne County Officials

Officials stated election workers discovered it Monday night and referred the case to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

A sign placed on the toilet reads “Luzerne County ballot drop box, cast vote here”.

We will update you with the latest on the investigation as it is released.