Testing and preparation for the Luzerne County election ballot machine

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The general election is on November 2nd and preparations are underway in Luzerne County to ensure a safe process as the county has had problems with ballots in recent elections.

County officials gave a public demonstration of election equipment Friday to show voters how it works and everything went smoothly.

We are less than a month away from the election and all eyes are on Luzerne County. As part of the logic and accuracy testing, the Luzerne County Election Board, the Luzerne County Election Bureau along with dominion voting hosted the public demonstration of the devices.

Those devices are the dominion voting ballot markers and tabulators. People got to do practice runs, ask questions and get ready for November 2nd.

“We’ve had multiple people walk out without grabbing the ballot and loading it into the scanner so today we just wanted to inform the public of the proper way to do it and to make sure you take your ballot and put it into the scanner so that it counts,” said Eryn Harvey, Luzerne County Deputy Director of Elections.

