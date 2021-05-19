Stefanie Salavantis clinches run for Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge, two others move forward

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Stefanie Salavantis has clinched a spot on the November ballot for the seat of Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge. She will face Tarah Toohil and Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in November. Two seats on the bench are up for grabs.

Salavantis, who served since 2012 as the county’s district attorney announced her run back in February. She now claims one of two open seats on the court.

Salavantis’s run was met by controversy when the Luzerne County Council voted to vacate the District Attorney seat, saying the county’s home rule chapter prevented Salivantis from serving while running for judge. Salavantis resigned her position which was then filled by former First Assistant District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce.

Salavantis, who served her three terms as a Republican cross-filed as both, Republican and Democrat when she ran for judge.