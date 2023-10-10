WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, a special test was held at the Luzerne County Election Bureau Tuesday before the November 7 elections.

Over 700 ballot marking devices and more than 200 precinct scanners were tested.

The tests ensure there are no errors on ballots or ballot displays. They also help make sure voting machines and software are properly collecting and tabulating votes.

Luzerne County Bureau of Election officials say that these tests are critical.

“This helps us verify that all of the election data that you’ll see on election day is correct. It also helps us ensure that all of your votes get counted the way that you intend them to be counted,” said Luzerne County Deputy Director of Elections Emily Cook.

Officials conduct these tests before every election and they’re open for public observation.