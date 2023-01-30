EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Tuesday’s special election to fill the 27th District State Senate Seat is the first of four legislative races to be decided in the next two weeks.

Democrat Patricia Lawton is facing off against Republican Lynda Schlegel culver in Tuesday’s Special Election.

The other three Special Elections will be held on February 7 for house seats that will finally put to rest the debate over who controls the 203-seat chamber.

Democrats won 102 seats last November. Republicans have 101 seats, but they’re claiming the majority for now after the three seats in question became vacant.