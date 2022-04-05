HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —There is a special election in Luzerne County Tuesday to fill a vacant seat in the Pennsylvania statehouse.

We’re talking about the 116th legislative district seat. This seat was vacated when representative Tarah Toohil was sworn in to serve on the Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January.

There are three candidates running:

Democrat Amilcar Arroyo

Republican Robert Schnee

Paul Cwalina running as a libertarian

The 116th district is currently made up of parts of southern Luzerne County and the city of Hazleton. There’s been a lot of talks about redistricting.

To clarify Tuesday’s special election is to complete the term under the current or old map. That’s why the election is being held ahead of the may primary to eliminate confusion among the voters.

The winner will serve the rest of Toohil’s term through the end of the year. The winner will take office after the results are confirmed.

However, that will not be Tuesday evening. Eyewitness News first told you Friday night about a mail-in/absentee ballot problem discovered in the special election.

305 voters in the district received their mail ballots requested just over the weekend.

Yesterday a Luzerne County judge ruled those late ballots must be counted if they are received by next Monday at 4 pm as long as they were postmarked by this past Monday at 4 pm.

If those voters failed to mail them or still never received them they can vote in person today. All other mail-in or absentee ballots must be received by the bureau of elections by 8 pm Tuesday.