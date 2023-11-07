WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Luzerne County voters weighed in on numerous county and municipal races Tuesday, including county council and school board seats.

28/22 News’ I-Team reporter Andy Mehalshick was live at Penn Place in Wilkes-Barre where the ballots were returned and the count took place.

The offices of the Luzerne County Election Bureau had quite the operation Tuesday night.

The ballots from over 700 voting machines in 187 precincts were brought to Penn Place where they were documented as received and taken to the Election Bureau to be tallied up.

28/22 News had a chance to talk to Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo Tuesday night, who said her team was counting up the votes.

“Everything from the polling places, the cards, the ballot cards, ballots; all that’s coming in right now. The sheriffs are here, bureau employees here check marking everything that’s coming in. Quite an exciting time,” Crocamo said.

Crocamo also told 28/22 News she is proud of the dedication of Luzerne County staff who came together and made this election run smoothly. Once those polls closed, she said the team worked together like clockwork.

County officials said the ultimate goal is to have the majority of the votes counted Tuesday night. The vote will be officially certified on Friday.