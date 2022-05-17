STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — At the YMCA polling location in Stroudsburg, a worker says it is the slowest she’s ever seen.

At the YMCA in downtown Stroudsburg, we spoke with volunteers who say they’ve had a low number of people coming out to vote.

One volunteer tells us this is her fourth time helping out at a polling place and this is the lowest turnout she’s seen.





She believes it’s because of it being the primary. She adds there was some confusion with voters who are registered with the independent party showing up but they weren’t able to vote because the primary election is just for registered democrats and republicans.

She hopes people will continue to show up to exercise their rights before the polls close in a couple of hours.

“Voting is a privilege and you need to think about it and you need to do it. If you don’t vote, you have no right to say anything against or about anything that’s going on,” explained Susan Van Pelt.

Van Pelt also explained luckily they have had no technical issues.