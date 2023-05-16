HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News visited City Hall in Hazleton Tuesday night to see those running for mayor campaigning at one of the polling locations.

Eyewitness News was live at City Hall in Hazleton which is just one of the seven polling places voters can head to Tuesday.

Turnout has been slow, Tuesday, but that has not stopped those running for Hazleton mayor from campaigning at all of the polling places.

There are three candidates on the ballot for the Hazleton mayor primary race. Current mayor Jeff Cusat is running as a Republican and Bob Yevak and Vianney Castro are running as Democrats.

Eyewitness News was able to speak with Mayor Cusat and Yevak about how they were feeling about the primary race, early in the day.

Both men felt confident going into the day, and as Mayor Cusat has no Republican opponent, he actually expressed that he thinks he may be able to win the Democratic nominee as well today as a write-in.

The two candidates shared their plans for the future of Hazelton if they had the opportunity to be the next elected mayor.

“We’re financially sound, our recreation department is second to none, our streets are getting repaired, our police department’s doing a wonderful job. We just want to continue the progress,” said Mayor Cusat.

“My place is, I’m here all my life. I made a lot of money in this city. This city was good to me. It’s my turn to give back to this city and I will give it one thousand percent to make it the best place to live,” added Yevak.

Stay with Eyewitness News for more updates on the Hazelton Mayor Primary Race and all of your local elections.