JIM THORPE, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With less than six months until the general election Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Josh Shapiro continued his campaigning across the commonwealth Thursday stopping in Carbon County.

Shapiro just finished up walking throughout Jim Thorpe and speaking with small business owners about the challenges they’ve been facing.

The current Attorney General tells Eyewitness News despite nationwide inflation small business owners say they are having a record year as people make their way out of their homes following the pandemic.











He says the state has the responsibility and needs to act on putting more money back in the pockets of Pennsylvanians and small business owners.

If elected, he says his first budget would eliminate nuisance taxes, including cellphone and corporate net income taxes. Shapiro also spoke on raising the state’s minimum wage from $7.25 an hour.

“First, we are going to raise the minimum wage to at least $15 an hour. Second, we need to make sure that the next generation of workers is being trained today. So in every single high school in Pennsylvania, I’m going to put vocational, technical, and computer training in the classrooms,” explained Josh Shapiro, (d) PA Gubernatorial Candidate.

In addition to Carbon, Shapiro also campaigned in Columbia and Schuylkill counties. He will face Republican candidate Doug Mastriano in November’s election, who Eyewitness News just learned will have a campaign stop in Dallas this coming Saturday.