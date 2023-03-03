LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced a settlement Friday with Lycoming County which will improve accessibility to the county’s polling places for those protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a settlement Friday, March 3, with Lycoming County under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) to improve the physical accessibility of the county’s polling places for those who use wheelchairs or other mobility aids.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, during the November 7, 2017, General Election, the U.S. Attorney’s Office used an architect from the Department of Justice (DOJ) to survey a portion of the county’s polling locations.

U.S. Officials said the survey found many of the county’s polling places contained barriers that prevented those with disabilities from voting, which violates Title II of the ADA.

Under the terms of the agreement, officials say Lycoming County will evaluate each current and prospective polling place based on ADA architectural standards. The county says they will also relocate any polling location deemed unfit to new, accessible facilities, or they must use temporary accommodations such as portable ramps, signs, traffic cones, and doorbells, where and when they are deemed necessary to make sure the location is completely accessible to all on Election Day.

“Obstacles and barriers at polling locations for individuals with disabilities violate their

fundamental right to vote. This agreement demonstrates a working partnership between Lycoming County and the United States to ensure all disabled voters will be able to cast their ballots with their neighbors on Election Day.

Those interested in learning more about the Americans with Disabilities Act can visit the ADA website.

