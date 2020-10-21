Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State discusses upcoming election

Just weeks away from the general election, the Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of State provides an update

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The general election is less than two weeks away. Wednesday, Pennsylvania’s top election officials fielded questions from reporters about topics of concerns to voters.

The meeting covered a wide range of topics and concerns. Much of the discussion was centered on mail-in ballots.

Lines outside Luzerne County’s Penn Place office building, which houses the Bureau of Elections, are common around the commonwealth. Secretary of the Department of State Kathy Boockvar, and Deputy Secretary Jonathan Marks, say that county election bureaus across Pennsylvania, are staying ahead of the game when it comes to processing mail-in ballots.

“Looking at the numbers of how many ballots have already been cast and those high percentages, compared to where we were at this time before the primary, is a good sign,” Secretary Boockvar said.

Secretary Boockvar urges people to return the mail-in ballots as soon as possible.

“We are urging everybody if you can drop off in person that’s just the safest way to go,” Secretary Boockvar said.

Eyewitness News asked the officials about concerns regarding possible delays in mail delivery.

“We stay in pretty frequent contact. We all provide them with data, so they know how many ballots are getting the mail stream. How many are out there, how many may come in,” Deputy Secretary Jonathan Marks said.

For additional information on how to cast your ballot for the election or to check your voter status you can head to the Department of State website.