Scranton Mayoral Race: Meet the Republican candidates

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Another election season is upon us. The Pennsylvania primary is less than two months away. One race to watch is the run for Scranton mayor.

Tonight we will be introducing you to the four candidates running for Scranton mayor. At this hour, we’re focusing on the Republican ticket. Darwin Shaw and Bob Bolus.

Darwin Shaw is new to the political scene. He grew up in Scranton. He hopes that one day, he could make a difference.

“Doors opened. I realized that the city needs more than help, it needs hope, uplifting and we all deserve to feel equal.”

Shaw says it’s getting expensive to live in the city. Between taxes and garbage fees, any increase, he says, won’t happen under this leadership.

“I will not let that happen at the end of the day. We need to find better revenue, better things to draw to bring to the city.”

Shaw says he first wants to fix the roads.

“People’s vehicles wouldn’t be torn up. But other than that it can allow roads for better business to open up and make the outside of their establishments look beautiful and match the other side of the community.”

“I don’t need to do this. But in my heart I want to because its about the people,” said Bob Bolus.

He is running for Scranton mayor again. This comes after Lackawanna County judges removed him from the special election ballot in 2019 for not being eligible to hold the office with his felony record.

This election, it’s also in the courts but Bolus’ campaign is still going forward focusing on how he wants to better the Electric City.

“Eliminate the garbage fee, take on Geisinger, the Nay Aug Park recreation. I want to bring money in to this city. There so many things we can do here.”

Bolus says he would bring in “flex buildings” for city offices.

“We’ll revamp the way police, fire, DPW work. There is so much to do here that is not being done.”

