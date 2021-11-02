Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti claims victory

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In Lackawanna County, it looks like incumbent Democrat mayor Paige Cognetti will likely keep her job in Scranton.

She declared victory Tuesday evening getting the top votes over Scranton native and Republican Darwin Shaw.



2019 was a special election year for this position. Former Mayor Bill Courtwright resigned and plead guilty to federal corruption charges. Cognetti then ran as an independent and won the two-year term.

This year’s campaign, she ran as a Democrat against Republican Darwin Shaw.

Around 9 p.m. she gave her victory speech, declaring her own win over Shaw at her campaign headquarters. She told Eyewitness News in her first term as mayor she is proud to have brought better communication between City Hall and city residents with better social media work and pop-up city halls, plus, the city’s fiscal management.

The city had a surplus in 2020 and is looking to end this year in a surplus. Tuesday night she talked about getting the city out of its distressed status which she says could happen in January. She points at the city’s growth as a success and hopes to continue it.

“In this new four-year term that will start in January, we will continue to build on the progress we’ve made. We are looking forward, building more vibrant, inclusive, equable economy so that young people who grow up here don’t have to move away or drive long distances to find a job,” Cognetti said.

When Cognetti’s win is official, she will take office for her second term, four years, in January. And she will be up for re-election in 2025.