SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Scranton man is pivoting from City Council Chambers to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. Scranton City Council President Kyle Donahue is stepping down from his role after winning the race in the 113th State House District.

It was academic that Kyle Donahue would have to step down as Scranton City Council President, but he made it official Thursday night.

The Democrat defeated Republican Aaron Sepkowski in the 113th District Race.

The district covers Downtown Scranton, West Scranton, South Scranton, and most of the city’s Hill Section.

Donahue said he plans to submit his letter of resignation soon and leave his position on November 30.

“In order to allow for council to make a smooth transition in terms of our membership, we’re gonna place an ad in the newspaper, I believe it’s gonna go in on Saturday and Sunday this week,” said Donahue.

During public comment at the council meeting, several city residents stepped up to the podium to wish Donahue well in his new role.

“Hate to see you go, in many ways but you better represent us well when you get down to Harrisburg, we’ll be looking for a payback,” said Scranton resident Joan Hodowanitz.

“I would also like to add my congratulations to Kyle on being elected a State Representative. Best of luck as you begin the next chapter of your life,” said Susan Connors, a resident of Scranton.

Donahue will replace State Representative Thom Welby who did not seek re-election.

Donahue had been elected to a four-year term on Scranton City Council in November 2021.