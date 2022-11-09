LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 21-year-old Alec Ryncavage has been declared the winner of the 119th District for the Pennsylvania State House of Representatives.

Republican candidate, Alec Ryncavage, and Democratic candidate, Vito Malacari, were at multiple polling places campaigning Tuesday.

At 21 years old, Ryncavage just qualifies to run for a seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

During his campaign, Ryncavage made several suggestions as to how to improve the 119th District.

“We need to make Pennsylvania business-friendly, we need to address the economic climate for our fixed-income seniors, we need to address the economic climate for our working-class families, the families that are paycheck to paycheck. They’re working two jobs, they’re trying to pick their kids up from soccer practice, cook dinner, and just looking for 10 minutes to cast a ballot. That’s what this race is about,” said Ryncavage.

The polling in Luzerne County had a late wrap-up at 10:00 p.m. due to paper shortages throughout the county. Officials declared Ryncavage victorious over Malacari around noon on Wednesday.