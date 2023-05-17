CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time in years, the city of Carbondale will have a new mayor.

The counts across the precincts in Carbondale’s mayoral race have come in.

People at the Anthracite Center welcomed the Democratic nominee to their community.

Maria Lawler and Michele Bannon were the two Democratic candidates in the Primary Election for Carbondale mayor.

Michele Bannon has declared victory as the Democratic nominee for mayor.

Despite the high-interest race, the voting turnout was slower across the 10 precincts in the area on Tuesday.

Eyewitness News reporter Gianna Galli spoke with Bannon on the nomination.

“I just can’t wait to get going. I have served this community for so many years and now I get to lead it. Because there is so many incredible people around me that want to see us thrive and want to see us unify and be a great Carbondale,” said Bannon.

Bannon has been the city’s clerk since 1984.

She will look to get started on new projects and initiatives within her community. Bannon will run unopposed in November.