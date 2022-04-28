EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania Senatorial candidate Dave McCormick is campaigning in our area Thursday. He was in the American Legion Post 609 in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

He will be joined by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. He is vying for the GOP nomination trying to win the seat currently held by Republican Senator Pat Toomey who is retiring.

The seat is viewed by many political observers as a ‘flip’ seat that could change the balance of power in Washington.

About 200 people turned out for the rally. His platform includes reversing President Biden’s economic and foreign policies securing the southern border and making the country energy independent.

Former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee told the audience that McCormick is a true conservative and played down the impact of the endorsement that President Trump gave to Mehmet OZ an endorsement that many political analysts say could be a deciding factor as to which candidate wins the GOP nomination.

Recent polls show the GOP race neck and neck between McCormick and Mehmet Oz but there are a large number of undecided voters yet to be had.