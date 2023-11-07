CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 28/22 News is following several races in Monroe County, Tuesday night, including the race for district attorney.

David Christine is not seeking re-election and is retiring after more than two decades, leading to a race between Democrat Mike Mancuso, who is currently in the lead against Republican Alexander Marek.

The Monroe County Election Bureau tells 28/22 News reporter Amelia Sack that election results site has been having some issues, but couldn’t quite tell us what those issues are. The results are still coming in and should be finalized within the next hour or so, according to the bureau.

28/22 News can not officially confirm or call the races at this moment but will update you when those results come in.

Mancuso is leading the race by approximately 6,000 votes.