EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Board of Elections announces a processing error in the 116th legislative district special election mail-in ballot.

The chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections Denise Williams, tells Eyewitness News that two files containing a total of 300 voters’ mail-in ballot information for the upcoming Special Election were not uploaded to the system correctly by the PA Department Of State.

The bureau says the files were re-uploaded and the information was sent immediately to the mail-in vendor for processing and mailing to the voters. One file contained 68 absentee voters and one file contained 237 mail-in voters.

The Board of Elections will proceed with a petition to grant an extension of the deadline for receiving these voters’ mail-in ballots through Monday, April 11, 2022.

The bureau states that the mail-in ballots will have to be postmarked no later than the day before the Special Election on April 4, 2022.

This extension will only be requested for the voters affected by this issue. These ballots will be segregated until the Court’s decision is received.

In part, the Department of State states:

The oversight created a delay in these voters receiving their mail-in ballots, receiving them with only a few days left until the 116th Legislative District Special Election Day. Department of State

These voters may also choose to do the following:

Take all of their mail-in ballot paperwork to the poll on Election Day, Tuesday, April 5th, and surrender it. The mail-in ballot would be “spoiled” by the Judge of Elections and the voter may vote at the poll.

If the voter does not receive their mail-in ballot in the mail, the voter may go to the poll, tell the poll worker they didn’t receive their ballot, and the voter may vote provisionally at the poll.

Deposit their completed mail-in ballot in the ballot drop box located at the Hazleton City Hall, 40 N. Church St., #1, Hazleton (ballot drop box is located inside the lower basement entranceway) by 4:00 PM this coming Monday, April 4, 2022.

Bring their completed mail-in ballot to the Election Bureau, Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre by 8 PM on the Special Election Day, Tuesday, April 5, 2022. There is a ballot drop box available in the front entranceway of the building, or the voter may go directly to the Election Bureau office on the 2nd floor.

Eyewitness News will have more on the issue as the information is released.