WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The General Election is right around the corner, Luzerne County Election Officials held a special meeting to vote on approving a ballot drop box site in the southern part of the county.

Officials describe the situation as a scramble happening just six weeks prior to the election.

The decision comes after one of the ballot drop box sites used in the may primary was deemed unsuitable by the County Election Board.

No members of the public showed up to Wednesday’s Luzerne County Board of Elections special meeting at the Luzerne County Courthouse.

But with ballot drop boxes on the agenda, many residents tuned in virtually to voice their opinions about adding a ballot drop box site in the lower part of the county.

“I think that you need to ask the citizens of lower Luzerne County if they want the drop box before you place or impose one on them,” said resident Mark Rabo.

The Board of Elections is looking to replace a former drop box site at Hazleton City Hall.

Chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections, Denise Williams, says it wasn’t able to comply with its camera surveillance guidelines.

“That site had quite a few voters who utilized that ballot drop box and so that’s why we were addressing this,” stated Denise Williams, Chair of the Luzerne County Board of Elections.





Williams says the Sugarloaf Township Police Department was on board until backing out Wednesday morning.

It’s down to two possibilities: Luzerne County Community College: Hazleton Campus or the Hazleton One Community Center.

“In an effort to try and get something in the Hazleton area, I don’t want us to compromise uniformity of the other sites,” Member of the Luzerne County Board of Elections, Jim Mangan explained.

“I am completely 110% against them, and I will vote no on every single drop box that is proposed,” Alyssa Fusaro, another Member of the Luzerne County Board of Elections commented.

The motion passed in a three-to-one vote. One member abstained. It’s contingent upon either location’s approval and compliance with the board’s surveillance protocols.

“If one doesn’t work out for this election, I will commit to trying to find something for the next one,” Williams noted.

The board of elections expects to hear back from both locations by the end of the week.

Williams says drop box locations are typically set up around the second week of October.