PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Polling places opened their doors to voters at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Eyewitness News visited several polling places in Luzerne County on Tuesday morning to see if there was a large turn-out of voters.

So far, there has been a steady turnout of voters. And It was a chilly morning in Luzerne County, but that didn’t stop many people from lining up before the polls even opened.

Eyewitness News saw some people waiting to cast their vote as early as 6:30 a.m., in the morning. At the Coal Street Park polling place, voters Eyewitness News spoke to say they enjoy seeing the large turnout.

A line of eager voters waited outside the Pittston Memorial Library, Tuesday morning, ready to exercise their right to vote. Doors to polling places such as that one opened at 7:00 a.m.

Eyewitness News checked in at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre, where a steady flow of voters filled the parking lot within an hour of the polls opening.

“It’s a good turnout so far, it’s steady. I would say probably between 30 and 40 people so far, which is, I think, a good turnout and it’s been steady all morning,” said Bill Harvey of Wilkes-Barre.

Voter Alexandra Lake tells Eyewitness News she’s happy to play her part in the election.

“I think it’s really important, especially for our Latino Community here in Wilkes-Barre. There’s a lot of us and we really want us to count. We want our vote to be counted so that’s why I’m out here voting and making sure my vote counts,” explained Alexandra Lake of Wilkes-Barre.

Lake says she believes voters need to do their own research on candidates before casting their ballot.

“They need to make sure who they’re voting for and they need to make sure also who’s going to be there for us,” Lake added.

Bill Harvey says if you want to see a difference, you need to vote.

“I think people need to express what they believe in. If they feel there are changes that need to be made, it’s important that they come out,” said Bill Harvey of Wilkes-Barre.

Polling places were originally scheduled to be open until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday night.

Due to multiple reports of paper shortages, Luzerne County Election Officials and leaders of both political parties in Luzerne County were in court at 1:00 p.m., for a hearing to extend voting hours.

Judge Lisa Gelb has extended the hours to vote in Luzerne County as polling places are now open until 10:00 p.m.