WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is primary election night in Pennsylvania and the votes are being counted across the region.

One of the most closely watched counties is Luzerne County. Not only because of the races on the ballot, but, also because of how the election was carried out.

The county has had issues running elections in recent years, namely the now infamous paper shortage last November. So, what many want to know is how did it go this time around?

There were some issues with paper supply at the Hunlock Township polling place. Poll workers told Eyewitness News that they did not have enough paper for the ballots.

A rover brought additional paper to the polling place. But voters and poll workers were not happy about the situation.

Eyewitness News is at the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections and the vote count is underway.

Poll workers bring the ballots that were to Penn Place. They are logged and then taken to the third-floor offices to be counted. It takes more than two hours to get all of the ballots into Penn Place.

Eyewitness News did reach out to election officials. They say they were simply too busy to talk with us about the situation. But they did tell us earlier Tuesday that they resolved the issue as quickly as possible.