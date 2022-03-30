EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The May Primary Election is fast approaching and candidates for federal and state offices are crisscrossing the nation and the state gathering support. Some political observers are calling the election one of the most important ones in decades.

This is a mid-term election year and with many focusing on congressional races. This past week, NBC released the results of a poll showing many Americans do not like the direction the nation is headed. Putting much of the blame on the Biden administration’s handling of the war in Ukraine, rising fuel prices, and inflation.

The NBC News poll was conducted between March 18 and March 22. Pollsters interviewed 1,800 people and found that President Biden has the lowest approval rating of his presidency at 40 percent. It also found that republicans have a 2 point lead in congressional races.

The poll also found that 7 in 10 Americans expressed low confidence in President Biden’s handling of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine and 8 in 10, worry the war will increase gas prices and involve nuclear weapons.

“I would look at most importantly the dinner table discussions that the average family has,” said Dr. Dave Sosar, Political Scientist.

Political Scientist Dr. Dave Sosar says Democrat candidates across the nation and in our region could have a challenge overcoming the discontent that many Americans are expressing.

“The average family is hurting in economics. They are hurting on gas pumps they are hurting heating their homes for the wintertime. They are worried about inflation costs. All other aside these are the key topics that everyone rich, poor, whatever is facing, they don’t like the trends,” Dr. Sosar said.

Dr. Sosar, who has studied elections for 50 years says he has the key for many democratic candidates.

“If I were them I would most certainly talk about local issues that they would try to work on as far as jobs as far as increasing salaries,” Dr. Sosar explained.

Dr. Sosar says President Biden can certainly turn these polling numbers around. If he does, it should help democrat candidates across the nation.