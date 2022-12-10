EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — For the first time since 1855, a Pennsylvanian congressman has been elected as the chair of the Republican House Committee on Agriculture.

On December 7, the Republican representative for the 15th congressional district of Pennsylvania, Glenn “GT” Thompson has been elected to serve as the Republican Leader for the House Committee on Agriculture.

Representative Thompson has served the 15th district since 2008 and has been an active member of the House Agriculture Committee for over a decade. He served as Vice Chairman of the committee during the 116th Congress.

“I am honored to lead the Committee on Agriculture and build on the accomplishments of the past two years as Ranking Member. The political landscape in Washington may be fractured, but as Chairman, I will prioritize the needs of our producers and rural communities—the backbone of this country. We will keep our foot on the gas to deliver principled solutions, robust oversight, and a Farm Bill that is responsive to the needs of the country’s farmers, ranchers, and foresters.” Representative Glenn Thompson

Thompson says he will strive to promote rural development not just in Pennsylvania, but the entirety of the United States.

A graduate of Penn State and Temple, Thompson has been a lifelong resident of Howard Township, Centre County.