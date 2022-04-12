HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The official Twitter account for Pennsylvania’s House Republicans has been suspended.

The account, which had over 31,000 followers, now displays a message saying “Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter Rules.”

Twitter says accounts may be suspended for spam, account security at risk, or due to abusive tweets or behavior.

Jason Gottesman, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania House Republicans, tells abc27 that they were not warned of the suspension and that any thoughts about why the account was suspended is speculation.

Gottesman tweeted that the caucus Twitter account “has been having issues after being hacked several weeks ago” and that they’re working with Twitter to restore the account.

State Representative Stephanie Borowicz (R-Centre, Clinton) posted on Facebook she believes the suspension is related to the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which bans transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

“They just suspended the PA. House Republicans twitter page because we are running the women’s sports bill,” said Borowicz’s post. “Where is freedom of speech! Protect women’s sports!”

Borowicz is one of five female representatives who sponsored the bill.

The bill was passed along party lines in a 15-9 vote in the PA House Education Committee on March 29 and passed the State House 115-84 on Tuesday.

Governor Tom Wolf (D) said Tuesday he will veto the bill and that Pennsylvania should “enhance protections for LGBTQ+.”

abc27 has reached out to Twitter to verify the reason behind the account’s suspension.