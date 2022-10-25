EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The long-awaited and much-anticipated debate between Republican Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman is only hours away.

As one of the most closely watched races in the nation, it could have an impact on the balance of power in Washington.

Eyewitness News talks with Democratic Party Official Todd Eagen and Former Republican Congressman Lou Barletta about what’s at stake for both candidates, as well as, what they believe are the ‘hot-button’ issues that will take center stage during the debate.

