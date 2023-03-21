WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County voters will be using paper ballots in the upcoming May Primary Election.

County officials say they are responding to voter feedback and add it will prevent some of the issues that have occurred in recent elections with the use of electronic voting machines.

Luzerne County gained national attention when it ran out of paper in the November General Election.

County election officials say they realize that many voters have lost confidence in the county election process and say they are working to regain voter trust.

Coming up on Eyewitness News, reporter Andy Mehalshick talks with county election bureau managers and also hears from voters.