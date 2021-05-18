Democrats battle for spot on November ballot in Scranton mayoral race

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One Democrat and one Republican will be on the ballot come November for the Scranton mayoral race. Darwin Shaw is the only Republican running. On the Democratic side, Scranton’s city controller John Murray and incumbent mayor Paige Cognetti.

Cognetti was elected in fall of 2019 and took office in January of 2020, filling the remainder two-year term for former mayor Bill Courtright.

The next mayor to win in November will hold the office for four years. The first full term to be completed since 2017.

Eyewitness News reached out to Shaw for an interview, but did not hear back. We did hear back from both Democratic candidates and this is what they had to say about if they were elected in November.

“My platform was to lower taxes for the residents in the city of Scranton and that is going to be my prime objective is going to be lowering taxes and a more fair responsible garbage fee— a 5% tax on hotel rooms,” said John Murray, Democratic candidate for Scranton mayor.

“Over the course of of the next four to five years, we need to make sure we unleash the opportunity that we have in Scranton. Retain those businesses, grow them, pull in businesses and families from other places. We know we’re only 100 miles from New York, 100 miles from Philadelphia. Why shouldn’t we be a place where people come to raise their family?” said Mayor Paige Cognetti, Democratic candidate for Scranton mayor.

Election officials say its a decent turnout for a primary election. Everyone is able to vote in this primary election because you have the questionnaires on the ballot and a special election in this area.

There are also five people vying for three spots on city council. Two incumbents Kyle Donahue and Tom Schuster as well as William King, Heather Mecone and Charles Wasko. All those running are registered Democrats.