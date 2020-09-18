PA Supreme Court Ruling on Vote Count

Harrisburg, Dauphin County- (WHTM)

A victory for the Democratic Party – as the state Supreme Court rules with them.

Mail in ballots can be counted if they get to election officials by 5 pm on Friday November 6th.

That’s 3 extra days beyond what existing law allows.

To count, ballots must be postmarked by November 3rd or have missing or unreadable postmarks.

Governor Wolf calls it a win for voters.

“As someone who thinks our democracy is pretty good, this is something that makes it more robust, makes the vote that much easier.” Said Governor Wolf.

But top Republicans call the decision political by a Democrat-dominated supreme court.

Jason Gottesman, PA House Republican Spokesman said “This court opinion and what the Democrats were asking for really goes beyond the pale, makes our election processes very questionable. Makes the integrity of the process in question and really raises a lot of concerns about the security of the process.”

Governor Wolf sees it as an extension of the bipartisan election reforms that lawmakers passed late last year.

And thinks Republicans should welcome the ruling.

“It sounds like what the Supreme Court has ruled makes what we did, working together, Republicans and Democrats, what we did in 2019, makes this a little better”, the Governor Noted.

The court also ruled that counties can use drop boxes and satellite election offices to collect mail in ballots.