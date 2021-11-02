PA Department of State: Municipal elections run ‘smoothly and without major incident’

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Acting Secretary of State Veronica Degraffenreid reported an hour after Pennsylvania polls closed that the municipal election went smoothly and was “without major incident”.

“Thanks to the hard work and professionalism of county election officials and poll workers, we didn’t see any major or widespread issues,” Secretary Degraffenreid said. “No-excuse mail-in voting remained a popular option among voters in this fourth election since it first became available in Pennsylvania.”

According to a press release from the department of state, secretary Degraffenreid said the counties sent out more than 1,009,000 mail ballots, in which an estimated 73% were returned by Tuesday afternoon.