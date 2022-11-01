WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Midterm Election is a week away, county election bureau’s across our region are preparing for the big vote, and law enforcement officials say they’re working to ensure the safety and integrity of the vote.

Questions and concerns have been raised across the nation and here in Pennsylvania about the possibility of intimidation or even threats on Election Day.

Federal authorities say they will be keeping a close watch on the process that Election Day. Many political analyses say the vote next Tuesday comes at a time when the nation is sharply divided.

Federal, state, and local authorities say they are working together to ensure a safe and accurate election.

“Well, we want everybody to know that our main concern is that every voter is able to freely exercise their franchise to vote. Our office will take any threat against any election worker or voter as a threat to democracy,” said Gerard Karam, the United State Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Eyewitness News spoke to Karam, the United State Attorney for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, which covers most of the eastern half of the Commonwealth.

“Part of our job is to safeguard the election process. We will investigate and punish those who engage in criminal behavior and we want to serve an unmistakable message that this type of criminal conduct will not be tolerated,” Karam told Eyewitness News.

Karam says anyone who interferes with the election process in any way faces severe penalties.

“I don’t want to speculate to charges but suffice it to say they are significant and serious charges that have a high likelihood of ending the people threatening and intimidation of election workers or voters ending up in jail,” Karam said.

Complaints about possible violations of the federal voting rights laws can be made

directly to the Civil Rights Division in Washington, DC by phone at 800-253-3931 or by a

complaint form online.